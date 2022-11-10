James Beard award-winning author Vicky Bennison joined us with a taste preview of her new cookbook, “Pasta Grannies: Comfort Cooking.”

Vicky rose to fame in 2015 with her YouTube series Pasta Grannies where she travels across Italy collecting pasta-making techniques and traditions from grandmas. Her series became a hit and in 2019 Vicky released her first Pasta Grannies cookbook filled with recipes from the grannies she met.

In this second volume of the cookbook, Vicky shares more than just pasta recipes.

“Pasta Grannies: Comfort Cooking” is available wherever books are sold.

For more information on Vicky and Pasta Grannies visit pastagrannies.com.

You can also follow Pasta Grannies on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 10, 2022.