Authors Dr. Kristine Keane and Christie Pearce Rampone on their new book ‘Be All In: Raising Kids for Success in Sports and Life’

Gayle Anderson was live in Los Feliz. During the current Covid-19 pandemic crisis with schools closed, the Los Angeles Public Library wants all of us to “Get in the Game” this Summer by reading every day! Young people can earn a badge for every six days of reading and work toward their personal best. They can raise their game by exploring the library’s vast resources now through August 31st.

This challenge encourages us to read books, graphic novels, magazines, e-books - all reading counts!