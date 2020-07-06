Breaking News
Authors Dr. Kristine Keane and Christie Pearce Rampone on their new book ‘Be All In: Raising Kids for Success in Sports and Life’

U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team World Cup Champion, Team Captain, Three-time Olympic gold medalist, Mom & Coach Christie Pearce Rampone and sports neuropsychologist Dr. Kristine Keane joined us live to talk about their new book “BE ALL IN: Raising Kids for Success in Sports and Life” written for parents and coaches to raise young athletes who turn good sportsmanship into lifelong skills. To preorder the book, click here.

