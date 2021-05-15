Autotrader Best Electric Cars for 2021

Gayle Anderson is in Santa Ana with a look at some of the vehicles on AUTOTRADER’S BEST ELECTRIC CARS FOR 2021 list! The vehicles on the AUTOTRADER list indicate the growing change in the automotive industry initiated by Elon Musk and his Tesla.

The pandemic has forced the cancellation of international, national, AND local car shows. Despite the problem, there are hundreds of new vehicles, among them new ELECTRIC VEHICLES, so many new electric vehicles, Autotrader has produced a list of the BEST ELECTRIC CARS FOR 2021.

For more detailed information and to see the complete list of BEST ELECTRIC CARS FOR 2021, take a look at the autotrader.com website.

For more information about the electric vehicles being produced by Volvo, take a look at Volvo Cars Orange County, 1400 South Dan Gurney Drive, Santa Ana, CA 92705, 1 714 560 6950, Volvo-oc.com.

