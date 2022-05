Gayle Anderson is live with Brian Moody, the executive editor of autotrader.com for the list of the “Best New Cars for 2022.” We learn that what’s new this year are choices!

Today, we see what’s new from Kia, Jeep, Hyundai, Nissan, Ford, Acura and Genesis.

For more information about the best new cars for 2022 visit the Autotrader website.

Gayle was live at Norm Reeves Hyundai – Genesis

10901 East 183rd Street, Cerritos, CA 90703 Norm Reeves Hundai Genesis of Cerritos

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 10, 2022.