Autotrader car show goes virtual

Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Gayle Anderson reports from Downey to present the first of a series of virtual car shows.

COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have resulted in several car show cancellations, so with the help of Brian Moody, the Executive Editor of Autotrader, we learn what’s new at Nissan; Titan, Leaf, Leaf Plus & the all electric Ariya.

KTLA-Autotrader *VIRTUAL* Car Show
Downey Nissan 
7321 Firestone Boulevard
Downey, CA 90241
1(888)483-6228

Brian Moody
Executive Editor
Autotrader
1-866-AUTOTRADER 

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com  

Share this story

KTLA Entertainment on YouTube

Watch more interviews on YouTube.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter