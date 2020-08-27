Autotrader car show goes virtual

Gayle Anderson reports from Downey to present the first of a series of virtual car shows.
COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have resulted in several car show cancellations, so with the help of Brian Moody, the Executive Editor of Autotrader, we learn what’s new at Nissan; Titan, Leaf, Leaf Plus & the all electric Ariya.
KTLA-Autotrader *VIRTUAL* Car Show
Downey Nissan
7321 Firestone Boulevard
Downey, CA 90241
1(888)483-6228
Brian Moody
Executive Editor
Autotrader
1-866-AUTOTRADER
If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com