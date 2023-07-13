When you want to have the sun on your skin, the wind in your face, and nothing above you but the sky, there’s no substitute for a good convertible. While the drop-top isn’t as popular as it once was, there’s no denying that today’s convertibles are the best, from their often power-operated, hard-shelled tops to the technology inside and the performance under the hood. While it’s true that many of the vehicles sold as convertibles these days are luxurious, sporty, or both, you don’t have to break the bank to enjoy modern open-air motoring. According to Autotrader.com, here are the 10 most affordable new convertibles:

2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata: $28,050 2023 Chevrolet Camaro: $32,900 2023 Ford Mustang: $33,270 2023 Mini Cooper: $33,800 2023 BMW Z4: $52,800 2023 Audi A5: $53,900 2023 BMW 4 Series: $55,500 2023 Audi TT Roadster: $56,300 2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: $57,250 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray: $72,000

For more details, as well as honorable mentions, visit autotrader.com/best-cars/10-most-affordable-new-convertibles.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, Facebook: Gayle Anderson, Instagram and Threads: ktlachannel5gayle, and Twitter: KTLA5Gayle.

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on July 13, 2023.