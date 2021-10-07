Autotrader, KTLA Orange County Auto Show, Part Two

Gayle Anderson reports the current pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of annual ORANGE COUNTY AUTO SHOW, produced by the Orange County Automobile Dealers Association, for a second year. So, the team of AUTOTRADER, KELLEY BLUE BOOK — AND KTLA — replace it with our own version of the suburban car show at the Marconi Automotive Museum, located in the heart of Orange County, home to more than 70 cars, including one of North America’s largest Ferrari collections.

Today, we take a look at the following new vehicles in the following categories:

New Luxury: 2021 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid, 2021 Genesis GV80

New Sports Cars: 2023 Nissan Z, 2022 Subaru WRX

All-new Crossovers and SUVs: 2022 Infiniti QX60, 2021 Ford Bronco, 2022 Kia EV6

Alternative fuel cars: 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV / 2021 Toyota Mirai FCEV

New Breed of Alternative fuel cars: 2021 Bentley Betayga Hybrid, 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV, 2021 Toyota Mirai FCEV

These segments aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 7, 2021.