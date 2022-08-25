Gayle Anderson was with Brian Moody of Autotrader.com and Kelley Blue Book, who takes a look at the best cars for dogs lovers because Friday, Aug. 26 is National Dog Day, first established in 2004 by pet & family lifestyle advocate Colleen Paige.

The aim of promoting this day is to raise awareness about adopting these animals who are currently in rescue centers and to promote dog ownership of all breeds, pure and mix. National Dog Day is an opportunity for all dogs to live a safe, happy and abuse-free life.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 38.4% of U.S. households include at least one dog. In their most recent report (2017-2018), the AVMA announced the U.S. dog population at 76,811,305 – an increase of almost 7 million wet noses since the 2012 survey. Shelters report a significant increase in adoptions during the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2022, so even more dogs are taking a ride with their guardians.

Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

National Dog Day

For the complete list of the best cars for dog lovers, click here.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 25, 2022.