Gayle Anderson was live with Brian Moody, the executive editor of Autotrader, for the list of the best MPG (miles per gallon) vehicles for 2022. We learn that we don’t necessarily need an all-electric vehicle to avoid high fuel prices.

Today, Gayle learned about the best MPG vehicles from Honda, Nissan, Kia, Toyota, Volvo, and Lexus.

This aired on KTLA 5 News on May 11, 2022.