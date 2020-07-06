Award-winning journalist and E! News co-host Lilliana Vazquez joined us live to tell us all about the new podcast that she’s hosting “DNA of a Maker”. The podcast will feature six 30-minute episodes that each dive head first into the individual traits that set high achieving women apart — the things they value the most about themselves, and how these attributes have shaped who they are. The podcast was launched by Makers. MAKERS exists to accelerate the women’s movement through stories of real-life experiences that ignite passion and action. For more information on “DNA of a Maker,” click here.
You can also visit Lilliana’s website or follow her on Instagram @LillianaVazquez
Award-winning journalist Lilliana Vazquez on her new podcast ‘DNA of a Maker’
Award-winning journalist and E! News co-host Lilliana Vazquez joined us live to tell us all about the new podcast that she’s hosting “DNA of a Maker”. The podcast will feature six 30-minute episodes that each dive head first into the individual traits that set high achieving women apart — the things they value the most about themselves, and how these attributes have shaped who they are. The podcast was launched by Makers. MAKERS exists to accelerate the women’s movement through stories of real-life experiences that ignite passion and action. For more information on “DNA of a Maker,” click here.