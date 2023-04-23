In honor of National Infertility Awareness Week, Baby Quest Foundation founder Pamela Hirsch joined KTLA to discuss the organization’s mission: providing financial support for people struggling with the high cost of fertility treatments. Hirsch was joined by parent and Baby Quest success story Kelly Sponder, who sought fertility treatment after facing cancer and is now mom to two daughters. Visit BabyQuestFoundation.org for more information.

This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on April 23, 2023.