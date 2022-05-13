Translatin@ Coalition President and CEO Bamby Salcedo joined us live to talk about the organization and what they offer.

The mission of The TransLatin@ Coalition (TLC) is to advocate for the specific needs of the Trans Latin@ community that resides in the U.S.A. and to plan strategies that improve our quality of life.

They are one of the many non-profits participating at WeHo Pride and will have a float during the parade.

For more information about Translatin@ Coalition, visit their website.

The WeHo Pride Festival will take place at Hollywood Park from June 3 to 5. Visit the event website to learn more about the festivities and to purchase tickets to the “Outloud Raising Voices” music festival.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 13, 2022.