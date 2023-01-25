Blood donations are critically low. Gayle Anderson reports to encourage the public to donate, local fire, law enforcement, and military personnel are partnering with the American Red Cross to participate in the 17th Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, happening now through March 31st, 2023.

To make an appointment to donate, visit the website: RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. Everyone who donates will receive a commemorative Battle of the Badges t-shirt while supplies last.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 , email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.com