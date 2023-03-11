Despite female artists topping Billboard charts, many women in music struggle with equal access. On International Women’s Day, Believe and music company TuneCore released their third annual “Be The Change: Gender Equality Study” highlighting gender discrimination, bias, and inequality in the music industry. TuneCore CEO Andreea Gleason and Los Angeles musician J. Maya discuss the report and how to make the music safer and more equitable for women and minorities.

This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on March 11, 2023.