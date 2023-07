Henry DiCarlo was live out in Irvine at Wild Rivers to beat the summer heat.

There are a variety of rides and attractions to enjoy all summer long. You can lay out and soak up the sun in one of the private cabanas and enjoy one of their signature cocktails and some of their specialty food and drink items.

Wild Rivers has it all and for more information you can visit WildRivers.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 26, 2023.