The Los Angeles Rams are looking for great community ambassadors and dynamic performers to be part of their 2022 cheerleading team.

Keely Fimbres, L.A. Rams Director of Cheerleaders and Mascot, joined us live with current members of the team to share details on the auditions.

All auditions events will be in-person starting with preliminary auditions on Sunday, May 1. The deadline to register is Friday, April 29 at 3 p.m.

Visit the team’s website for more information or follow on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 18, 2022.