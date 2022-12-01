Gayle Anderson reports the artist who created the groundbreaking exhibition BeHere / 1942 at the Smithsonian-affiliated Japanese American National Museum comes to town this weekend for two special tours and book signing before his unique exhibition closes in January.

Visionary artist Masaki Fujihata is responsible for the first-of-its-kind Augmented Reality Technology exhibition that explores the “evacuation” of hundreds of thousands of Japanese Americans to “relocation centers” after the bombing of Pearl Harbor during World War II.

Here is the ticket information and details to attend this special event:

BeHere / 1942 Artist Tour & Book Signing with Visionary Artist Masaki Fujihata

Saturday, Dec. 3rd at 10 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4th at 5:30 p.m.

Japanese American National Museum

100 North Central Avenue

Los Angeles

213-625-0414

janm.org/behere1942

