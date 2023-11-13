With the L.A. Auto Show opening this week, Kelley Blue Book, an automotive information resource, has published its best cars for teens: The list every parent needs. In an interview with Executive Editor Brian Moody, Gayle Anderson learned how parents should choose the best car for new drivers; the types of cars to avoid; important safety features for teen drivers; and more.

Take a look at the informative article on the website.

And remember that L.A. Auto is happening at the Los Angeles Convention Center from Nov. 17 to Nov. 26.

For show and ticket information visit LAAutoShow.com.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, Facebook: Gayle Anderson, Instagram and Threads: KTLAChannel5Gayle, and X (Formerly Known As Twitter:) KTLA5Gayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 13, 2023.