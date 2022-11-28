Ready to shop on Cyber Monday?

Here are some of the best places to look for deals:

Dealnews.com – A team of editors scours the web for the best deals and posts them along with information on why a deal is a good value.

Slickdeals.net – A community of deal seekers posts the best deals they find and then others vote up the best ones.

BestReviews.com – Owned by our parent company Nexstar, BestReviews specializes in helping consumers find the best products at the best value.

CamelCamelCamel.com – A helpful website with a funny name. Use this site to price check Amazon items to see if items on sale have been offered at cheaper prices in the past.

Honey – A must have shopping browser extension. Automatically applies coupon and promo codes. Also, compare prices across various stores, get notifications when prices drop and cash back offers.

TheShortcut.com – Editor Matt Swider helps you find the best products at the best prices, especially hard to locate items like the PlayStation 5.

@richontech – I’ll be posting some of the best deals I find on my Instagram Stories!