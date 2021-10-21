Best-selling author, creator Joanne Lee Molinaro shares recipes from her new book ‘The Korean Vegan Cookbook’

Best-selling author and content creator Joanne Lee Molinaro joined us live with a preview of some of the recipes from her new book “The Korean Vegan Cookbook.”

The cookbook is available anywhere books are sold. Joanne will be signing books at multiple bookstores throughout Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 26. See below for the complete list of places.

Barnes & Noble, Calabasas – 10 a.m.

Vroman’s Books, Pasadena – 11:30 a.m.

Book Soup, West Hollywood – 1:45 p.m.

Skylight Books, Los Angeles – 2:30 p.m.

Barnes & Noble, The Grove – 3:15 p.m.

Diesel, A Bookstore, Santa Monica – 4:30 p.m.

See below for the recipes Joanne’s shared during the segment.

Korean-Style Toast – Serves 2

Difficulty: Practice makes perfect

Allergen: GFO

For the Cheesy Gyerranmari

Ingredients

1 cup egg replacer (preferably JUST Egg)

½ teaspoon salt Pinch of black salt (optional)

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 scallion, chopped

⅛ red bell pepper, finely diced

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 slice vegan cheese, halved

For the Carrot and Cabbage Slaw

Ingredients

1 carrot, julienned

½ cup julienned red cabbage

½ English cucumber, julienned

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

½ tablespoon maple syrup

1 teaspoon white wine vinegar

Pinch of salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

For the Sandwiches

Ingredients

8 slices sandwich bread (use gluten-free bread to keep this recipe gluten-free)

2 tablespoons vegan butter

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons jam or fruit preserves

2 slices vegan cheese

Instructions

Make the gyerranmari: In a small bowl or measuring cup, mix together the egg replacer, salt, black salt (if using), black pepper, scallion, and red bell pepper. In an 8-inch nonstick skillet, heat ½ tablespoon of the olive oil over medium heat. Add half of the “egg” mixture to the pan until the mixture reaches the edges of the pan (if it does not, your pan is too large). Cook until the edges start to bubble, about 2 minutes. Using a silicone spatula, gently pull the edges away from the pan and tilt the pan so the uncooked egg mixture reaches the edges of the pan. Add ½ slice vegan cheese to the middle of the egg “crepe.” Cook for another 2 minutes, then use your spatula to lift the right edge of the crepe and begin rolling it to the left (just like you would roll a sheet of wrapping paper), until the entire crepe has been rolled. Add half of the remaining amount of egg mixture to the pan, so that the uncooked mixture touches the very end of the “rolled” portion. Repeat steps 3 and 4 (adding the second piece of cheese). Add the remaining uncooked egg mixture to the pan and repeat steps 3 and 4 (without vegan cheese). When you are finished, you should have what looks like a well-done omelet, about 8 inches long by 3 inches wide. Set it aside and let it cool. When cooled, cut the gyerranmari in half so that you have two portions, roughly the size of the palm of your hand. Make the carrot and cabbage slaw: In a medium bowl, mix together the carrot, red cabbage, cucumber, mustard, maple syrup, vinegar, salt, and pepper until all of the vegetables are evenly coated. Assemble the sandwiches: Spread one side of each of 4 slices of bread with the butter. Spoon ½ tablespoon of maple syrup onto each buttered side of bread and spread it out evenly with the back of your spoon. Spread the jam or fruit preserves onto one side of the other 4 slices of bread. Set a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Place 2 slices of the buttered bread, butter-side down, in the pan. To each slice add 1 slice of vegan cheese and one piece of the gyerranmari. Top the gyerranmari with 1 slice of jammed bread, jam-side up. Add another jammed slice, this time jam-side down, and top with the slaw. Top the slaw with the 2 final slices of buttered bread, butter-side up. Press the entire sandwich down with a spatula and cook for until the bottom of the sandwich is golden brown, about 3 minutes. Carefully flip the sandwich, using two spatulas or one spatula and your hand to keep the sandwich together (if it falls apart, you can always reassemble it in the pan while the bottom is cooking). Cook until the bottom of the sandwich is golden brown, an additional 3 minutes.

Dooboo Jorim (Braised Tofu) – Serves 4

Difficulty: Easy

Allergen: GFO, NF

Ingredients

1 (16-ounce) block medium-firm tofu

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons Spicy Soy Sauce Dressing (recipe follows) , plus more for serving

½ cup Vegetable Broth

1 onion, julienned

1 carrot, finely diced

3 large or 4 small to medium mushrooms, thinly sliced

2 scallions, chopped

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

Instructions

Slice the block of tofu crosswise into ¹⁄³-inch-thick pieces (I usually end up with 8 to 9 pieces). In a very large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, place the tofu in the pan in a single layer (you may have to cook in batches if your pan is not large enough) and cook the tofu until the bottom is browned, 7 to 10 minutes. Flip the tofu and repeat until both sides are evenly cooked. Add the spicy soy dressing and vegetable broth to the pan. Bring to a boil and then reduce the heat to very low. Sprinkle the onion, carrot, and mushrooms over the tofu. Cover the pan and cook until most of the braising liquid has evaporated, 15 to 20 minutes, popping the lid open occasionally and spooning a little bit of the braising liquid over the top of the tofu and vegetables as they cook. Garnish with the scallions and toasted sesame seeds. Serve with additional dressing over the top or on the side.

Gyerranmari (Korean-Style Omelet) – Serves 1

Difficulty: Medium

Allergen: GF, NF

Ingredients

1 cup egg replacer (preferably JUST Egg)

½ teaspoon salt

Pinch of black salt (optional; see Notes)

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 scallion, chopped

2 tablespoons finely diced red bell pepper

2 tablespoons finely diced red onion

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Instructions

In a small bowl (or a measuring cup with a spout), mix the egg replacer, salt, black salt (if using), black pepper, scallion, bell pepper, and onion with a fork or small whisk. In a small nonstick skillet (see Notes), heat ½ tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat. Slowly pour half of the “egg” mixture into the pan—enough to reach the edges of the pan. When the edges start to pull away and the mixture starts to bubble (kind of like a crepe or pancake), use a silicone spatula to begin pulling the edges away all the way around. You can also gently shake the pan to loosen it from the pan. Slowly, using your spatula, lift up the edge of the right side of the egg and begin rolling it toward the left (just like you would roll a sheet of wrapping paper) until almost the entire egg is rolled up. Pull the egg roll back to the right edge of the pan (where you started rolling). Add a little more oil to the pan and pour half of the remaining egg mixture into the empty area of the pan (i.e., the left side of the pan) so that the mixture meets the very end of the rolled egg, creating a seamless sheet of egg. Cook and roll up as above. Repeat steps 2 and 3 until all the egg mixture has been used. Remove the egg roll when it is completely cooked on the outside. It should be roughly 4 to 5 inches long. Slice the roll crosswise into ½-inch-Thick pieces.

NOTES: Himalayan black salt contains sulphurous compounds that gives the salt a lightly “egg-y” scent. If is often sold as kala namak. Adding it to your egg replacer will make your vegan egg even more indistinguishable from the original! I use a rectangular (5½ × 7-inch) Japanese tamagoyaki pan, but you can also use a small skillet. Just be sure it’s a good nonstick. For a demonstration of how to make gyerranmari, please head over to The Korean Vegan’s website.

Lemon and Coriander Blueberry Muffins – Serves 6

Difficulty: Medium

Allergen: NF

Ingredients

½ cup (120g) soy or oat milk

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2⅓ cups (327g) all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda ¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground coriander

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

⅔ cup (152g) vegan butter or coconut oil

¾ cup (150g) granulated sugar

¼ cup aquafaba (canned chickpea liquid)

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1½ cups (150g) blueberries

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line 6 cups of a jumbo muffin tin with paper liners or mist with cooking spray. In a small bowl or measuring cup, mix together the lemon juice and plant milk and set aside until the milk curdles, about 10 minutes. In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add the coriander and lemon zest. In a separate bowl, using an electric mixer, cream together the butter and sugar. Add the milk/lemon juice mixture, aquafaba, and vanilla and mix until well combined. Add the flour mixture in three parts to the wet ingredients, beating until just barely combined (there might still be some flour on the sides of the bowl, but that’s okay). Fold in the blueberries with a spatula so they don’t burst and catch any of the flour still sticking to the sides of the bowl. The batter will be pretty thick. Using two spoons or an ice cream scooper, scoop the batter into each liner so it’s nearly completely full. Transfer the muffin tin to the oven and bake for 8 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 350°F and bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean, another 19 to 21 minutes. Cool the muffins in the pan for 10 minutes before serving.

Visit Joanne’s website for more information and follow her on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 21, 2021.