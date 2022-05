California saw a 22.2% rise in drug overdoses deaths in 2021.

The state surge mirrors the nation’s overall increase as drug deaths exceeded 103,000 in 2021 according to the CDC.

Brian Couey, director of outpatient services for the Hazelden Betty Ford Center in Los Angeles, discusses the increase and explains why fentanyl detection could be part of a solution.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on May 15, 2022.