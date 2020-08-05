Big digital flash sale with over 40 fashion brands, ‘BestKeptSecret’ starts August 11th

CEO of M. Gemi and co-creator of the sale Ben Fischman joined us live to tell us all about BestKeptSecret – a first-of-its-kind, multi-day shopping event featuring the best discounts from 30+ premier fashion brands with the goal of generating over $1M in charitable donations for Baby2Baby and Know Your Rights Camp. BestKeptSecret runs from August 11th through August 15th offering coveted styles from premier American fashion brands like Rag & Bone, Rosie Assoulin, FRAME, Mansur Gavriel, and Alice + Olivia (and more!) at discounts up to 80% off through an innovative digital platform. For more info on the sale and details on how you can create an online profile and receive free admission, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @ShopBestKeptSecret

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on August 5, 2020.