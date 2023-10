Sam Rubin was live in Newport Beach, where he provided a preview of the Bike MS: Bay to Bay bike ride, an annual event.

The bike ride will take place on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, commencing in Irvine and concluding in San Diego.

For registration and additional information, please visit the Bike MS website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 13, 2023.