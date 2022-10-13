Gayle Anderson previews the McDonald’s Franchises, Tigerlily Foundation and Black Girls Ride Free Breast Cancer Prevention Resources and Fundraiser for South L.A. Community happening Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. According to event organizers, 100 female bike riders will participate in an honorary motorcade in support of women at every stage of the breast cancer journey.

What: Los Angeles McDonald’s franchisees and sisters Nicole Harper Rawlins and Kerri Harper-Howie are teaming up with global women’s healthcare organization, Tigerlily Foundation’s ANGEL Advocacy Program to host a community event in the City of Compton to promote Breast Cancer awareness and advocacy in Black and marginalized communities.

Women’s VA Health Care of Long Beach will provide free Breast Cancer prevention resources, educational materials and information available to women in underserved neighborhoods.

Black Girls Ride – a national motorcycle collective driving inclusion for women of color – will lead a motorcade of 100 black female riders on an honor ride through South LA in support of women at every stage of the breast cancer journey.

Who: McDonald’s franchisees and partner representation are involved in the genesis of this partnership and the timely need to educate and empower women in South Los Angeles – and other marginalized communities – before, during and after they are impacted by breast cancer.

When: Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 | 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PT

Visuals: – A motorcade of 100 female riders will embark at 10 a.m.

– Emma Sharif, Mayor, City of Compton to deliver welcome remarks

Where: McDonald’s, 1733 Alameda St, Compton, CA 90220

About Tigerlily Foundation and ANGEL Advocacy Program

The Tigerlily Foundation, founded by Maimah Karmo, is committed to mobilizing our community of young women, caregivers, and loved ones to transform lives. With the goal of ending disparities and improving health outcomes for Black women living with breast cancer, the Foundation’s ANGEL Advocacy Program provides comprehensive training to empower women of color in becoming advocates for creating change. For more information, visit tigerlilyfoundation.org

About Black Girls Ride

Black Girls Ride (BGR) Magazine, has contributed to increasing representation and recognition of women — particularly women of color — in motorsports. The BGR movement has led to an annual Beautiful Bikers Conference and an annual Black Girls Ride to Essence Fest, which aim to integrate motorsports into the largest celebration of Black women in the world.

About McDonald’s – Southern California region:

McDonald’s Southern California region is comprised of more than 600 franchised and company-owned McDonald’s restaurants in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 13, 2022.