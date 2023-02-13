Gayle Anderson continued her series of Black History Month reports with a spotlight on the Los Angeles Public Library presentation of “Barrier Breakers: From Jackie to Pumpsie, 1947-1959,” a traveling exhibit that tells the story of the Negro leagues and their dedicated athletes on display now through Feb. 19 in the Getty Gallery at Central Library in downtown Los Angeles.

“Barrier Breakers” was developed by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri. Despite Major League Baseball’s 60-year self-imposed barrier that denied players of color the opportunity to play baseball, the Negro Leagues established its own teams and forged a glorious history during an era of American segregation. The exhibit shares the story of the strong-willed men who refused to accept the notion that they were unfit to participate in America’s national pastime.

The exhibit highlights obstacles faced by players of color, what they did to overcome the challenges of prejudice and social injustice, and how their talent, passion and perseverance changed Major League Baseball.

Black History Month / Do You Know About?

Barrier Breakers: From Jackie to Pumpsie, 1947-1959

Free exhibit

Now thru Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023

Getty Gallery, Central Library Los Angeles Public Library

630 West 5th Street

Los Angeles, CA 90071

lapl.org/events/exhibits

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 , email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 13, 2023.