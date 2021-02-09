Black History Month: Do you know about Belmar, Santa Monica?

Gayle Anderson reports that on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 at 6pm we can join historian Alison Rose Jefferson and social practice artist April Banks for a free online discussion about the Belmar History + Art Project, including the outdoor exhibition that encircles the new park, Historic Belmar Park.

The outdoor exhibition features a monumental new artwork, A Resurrection in Four Stanzas, and interpretative story panels which are an outgrowth of the book Living the California Dream: African American Leisure Sites during the Jim Crow Era. These and other features of the Belmar History + Art Project reconstruct and commemorate the history of the Historic Belmar Park area and other South Santa Monica Beach neighborhoods that were home to a thriving African American community until they were displaced in the 1950s. Keeping this history alive is a goal of the Belmar History + Art project and the Santa Monica Black Lives Association, the nonprofit organization founded by Black community leaders spearheading the creation of the Black Agenda.

RSVP at eventbrite.com. Tickets are free for this online event, but reservations are required. Those who RSVP will receive the event link on the day of the event.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on February 9, 2021.