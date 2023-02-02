Learn, create, and REGENERATE! Gayle Anderson reports just in time for Black History Month, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures invites the public to join the museum from Friday, February 3rd to Sunday, February 5th, for an exciting weekend festival honoring its groundbreaking exhibition,Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898–1971.



Through interactive pop-up activations, live entertainment, intimate workshops, dynamic film screenings, and captivating talks, this three-day event will engage audiences of ALL ages and offer numerous opportunities to celebrate the rich history of Black cinema. Enjoy a variety of immersive experiences dedicated to reviving and exploring the long history of Black participation in American cinema.



Regeneration Summit: A Celebration of Black Cinema will also convene some of Black cinema’s brightest stars and those dedicated to preserving its history, including Julie Dash, the Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, Janaya Future Khan, Shola Lynch, Justice Maya Singleton, and more!



Purchase of general admission grants access to all same-day Regeneration Summit activities, including panels and screenings.

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90036

323 930 3000

academymuseum.org

