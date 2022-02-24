Black History Month: Emmy-nominated TV host Nina Parker on breaking barriers within the fashion industry

Emmy-nominated TV host Nina Parker joined us live to discuss how she went from a journalist to a fashion designer after struggling to find looks to wear on the red carpet that she felt were on par with her counterparts.

The Nina Parker Collection is the first Black-designed plus-size collection exclusively made for Macy’s.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 24, 2022.