Gayle Anderson wrapped up our series of Black History Month reports at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, where visitors will find the exhibition “Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories.”
There are more than 40 artists featured here, including the award-winning work of textile artist Bisa Butler, whose massive mural “To God and Truth” is the standout signature quilt of the exhibition. The large-scale, brightly colored quilt is a portrait of the African-American baseball team of Morris Brown College.
Black History Month: Do You Know About?
“Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories”
Skirball Cultural Center
2701 North Sepulveda Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90049
310-440-4500
Skirball.org
“Late Night! Fabric of a Nation”
Featuring Get Lit & UCLA Rap Lab Performances
Friday, March 3
6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Skirball Cultural Center
2701 North Sepulveda Blvd.
Los Angeles
310-440-4500
Skirball.org
Tickets – $10
Call your friends and meet up for a party at the Skirball! Grab a drink, dance to a live set by Dublab DJ Wadood and check out the landmark exhibition “Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories” before it closes.
Poets, musicians and dancers from Get Lit and UCLA’s Laboratory for Race and Popular Culture will perform collaborative new works inside the “Fabric of a Nation” gallery. Together with the artworks on display, these performances probe the central questions asked in the exhibition: What is American? and Who is American?
• Performance times: 7:15 pm, 7:30 pm, 8:30 pm, and 8:45 pm
• Limited to 30 people per performance; space will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
This after-hours event also features food truck fare from Dina’s Dumplings and Oaxaca on Wheels, crafting, and the opportunity to contribute your very own square to a Skirball community quilt. Drop by anytime between 6:30 and 10:00 pm. Skirball community quilt. Drop by anytime between 6:30 and 10:00 pm
While you’re here, also check out “Together for Good: Caron Tabb and the Quilting Corner,” “Visions and Values: Jewish Life from Antiquity to America” and the “Welcome Blanket” installation.
To learn more about Bisa Butler, visit the website BisaButler.com
If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or reach Gayle on Twitter or Instagram @ktlagayle.
Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 28, 2023.