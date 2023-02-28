Gayle Anderson wrapped up our series of Black History Month reports at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, where visitors will find the exhibition “Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories.”

There are more than 40 artists featured here, including the award-winning work of textile artist Bisa Butler, whose massive mural “To God and Truth” is the standout signature quilt of the exhibition. The large-scale, brightly colored quilt is a portrait of the African-American baseball team of Morris Brown College.

Black History Month: Do You Know About?

“Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories”

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90049

310-440-4500

Skirball.org

“Late Night! Fabric of a Nation”

Featuring Get Lit & UCLA Rap Lab Performances

Friday, March 3

6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tickets – $10

Call your friends and meet up for a party at the Skirball! Grab a drink, dance to a live set by Dublab DJ Wadood and check out the landmark exhibition “Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories” before it closes.

Poets, musicians and dancers from Get Lit and UCLA’s Laboratory for Race and Popular Culture will perform collaborative new works inside the “Fabric of a Nation” gallery. Together with the artworks on display, these performances probe the central questions asked in the exhibition: What is American? and Who is American?

• Performance times: 7:15 pm, 7:30 pm, 8:30 pm, and 8:45 pm

• Limited to 30 people per performance; space will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

This after-hours event also features food truck fare from Dina’s Dumplings and Oaxaca on Wheels, crafting, and the opportunity to contribute your very own square to a Skirball community quilt. Drop by anytime between 6:30 and 10:00 pm. Skirball community quilt. Drop by anytime between 6:30 and 10:00 pm

While you’re here, also check out “Together for Good: Caron Tabb and the Quilting Corner,” “Visions and Values: Jewish Life from Antiquity to America​” and the “Welcome Blanket” installation.

To learn more about Bisa Butler, visit the website BisaButler.com

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 28, 2023.