Gayle Anderson reports the Petersen Automotive Museum, rated the number one automotive museum in the world, is more than a venue displaying fancy vehicles. The Petersen also has an educational element and a restoration department division.
Those divisions are teaching the public about C.R. Patterson & Sons the first Black-owned car company. The restoration department is teaching the public about The Corwin, a mid-engine sports car designed by Los Angeles Sentinel newspaper photographer Cliff Hall. The Corwin is on display in “The Vault” at the Petersen Automotive Museum.
Black History Month: Do You Know About?
The First Black Owned Car Company & The L.A. Black Sports Car Designer
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
1-323-930-2277
Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 21, 2023.