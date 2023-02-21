Gayle Anderson reports the Petersen Automotive Museum, rated the number one automotive museum in the world, is more than a venue displaying fancy vehicles. The Petersen also has an educational element and a restoration department division.

Those divisions are teaching the public about C.R. Patterson & Sons the first Black-owned car company. The restoration department is teaching the public about The Corwin, a mid-engine sports car designed by Los Angeles Sentinel newspaper photographer Cliff Hall. The Corwin is on display in “The Vault” at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Black History Month: Do You Know About?

The First Black Owned Car Company & The L.A. Black Sports Car Designer

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90036

1-323-930-2277

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 21, 2023.