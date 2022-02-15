Black History Month: First team of Black climbers to attempt Mount Everest

Gayle Anderson previewed the Saturday, Feb. 19, fundraiser the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana has scheduled at noon for Full Circle Everest Expedition, the first team of Black climbers to attempt a summit of Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world!
Full Circle Everest Expedition
Spring 2022
Black Climbers Attempt to Summit Mount Everest
The World’s Highest Peak
Saturday Fundraiser!
Bowers Online: Meet the Full Circle Everest Team Saturday, February 19th @ Noon
714-567-3600
Tickets at bowers.org
If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.
This aired on KTLA 5 News on Feb. 15, 2022.