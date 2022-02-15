Black History Month: First team of Black climbers to attempt Mount Everest

Gayle Anderson previewed the Saturday, Feb. 19, fundraiser the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana has scheduled at noon for Full Circle Everest Expedition, the first team of Black climbers to attempt a summit of Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world!

Full Circle Everest Expedition

Spring 2022

Black Climbers Attempt to Summit Mount Everest

The World’s Highest Peak

Saturday Fundraiser!

Bowers Online: Meet the Full Circle Everest Team Saturday, February 19th @ Noon

714-567-3600

Tickets at bowers.org

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

This aired on KTLA 5 News on Feb. 15, 2022.