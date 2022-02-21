Black History Month: ‘Hair Love’ with author Matthew A. Cherry at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Gayle Anderson previewed Academy Award-winning filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry’s Feb. 26 book signing event at the Academy Museum.

Created with New York Times bestselling illustrator Vashti Harrison, the book “Hair Love“ was inspired by Cherry’s short film of the same name, which won the 2020 Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film. The Oscar-winning short film can be seen at the Academy Museum.

Tickets for this special event include a copy of “Hair Love” and an opportunity to have your copy signed by Cherry. Also, you can also join the museum before the book signing, for a storytime and screening of “Hair Love” at 10 a.m. during the museum’s “Calm Mornings” program. Visitors receive $5 off when both tickets are purchased in the same transaction.

“Calm Mornings” create an environment for all visitors to enjoy less sensory-stimulating spaces with moderated sound and lighting displays. Museum staff are available to suggest areas for self-guided exploration and play before the museum’s opening hours. Museum educators are available for guided “Gallery Highlight” experiences that are interactive and adaptable to many learning styles.

Saturday, Feb. 26 Schedule:

9 – 10 a.m.

Calm Morning Early Gallery Access



10 – 10:30 a.m.

Session 1: Drop-in storytime and short film screening of “Hair Love” (2019)



10:30 – 11 a.m.

Session 2: Drop-in storytime and short film screening of “Hair Love” (2019)



11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Film Screening of “Soul” (2020)

Noon – 1 p.m.

Book Signing with Matthew A. Cherry

Matthew A. Cherry :

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry is a Chicago native and a former NFL wide receiver who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, and Baltimore Ravens. His animated short film, “Hair Love” (2019), follows the relationship of an African American father, his daughter, and her hair. It won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film in 2020. Hair Love was also adapted into a picture book for Penguin Random House. Upon its release in May 2019, it became a New York Times Bestseller and earned nominations for a Goodreads Choice Award and an NAACP Image Award. Cherry is currently in production on his first animated series, the Hair Love spin-off, Young Love with HBO Max.

In 2020, Cherry was listed as one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business and one of Fortune’s 40 Under 40 in Media and Entertainment. In addition to previously consulting for MonkeyPaw and executive producing Spike Lee’s highly acclaimed BlacKkKlansman (2018), Cherry has also directed multiple episodes of television, including for shows Black-ish, Saved by the Bell, Abbott Elementary, and Kings of Napa. He is also an accomplished music video director, having directed videos for artists including Michelle Williams, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Snoop Dogg, and Common. At the 2015 Stellar Gospel Music Awards, Cherry took home the Music Video of the Year award for Michelle William’s “Say Yes.”

If you have any questions or need assistance planning your visit, please email museumeducation@oscars.org.

Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry

“Hair Love” Book Signing

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90036

323-930-3000

museumeducation@oscars.org

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

This aired on KTLA 5 News on Feb. 21, 2022.