Black History Month: Kinsey African American Art & History Collection on display

Gayle Anderson reports on the two Kinsey African American Art and History Collection exhibitions in the L.A. area.

According to the Kinsey Foundation, “in the early 1970s, Bernard and Shirley Kinsey settled into a little house off Crenshaw Boulevard in Inglewood. The couple, who met while attending Florida A&M University, shared a passion for traveling and collecting art. Through the years, the Kinsey’s have amassed a sizable collection of art and artifacts that has become a touring exhibition known as The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection.

After traveling to 35-cities across the United States and around the world during the past 15 years, the exhibition is in the area, taking over a floor inside SoFi Stadium at Hollywood Park, less than a mile from the Kinsey’s first family home.”

The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection

SoFi Stadium at Hollywood Park

sofistadium.com/kinsey

Also, at Pepperdine University’s Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art, there’s the exhibition The Cultivators: Highlights from the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection, featuring magnificent works of art, photographs, rare books, letters, and manuscripts that chronicle the achievements and contributions of African Americans over the last five centuries.

Curated by Khalil Kinsey and Larry Earl, The Cultivators includes some of the collection’s signature objects, which have traveled the globe to more than 30 venues over the last 15 years, along with works that have never been shown publicly.

The Cultivators is on view at the Weisman Museum of Art through March 27, 2022, and is accompanied by a complete slate of public programs.

This aired on KTLA 5 News on Feb. 23, 2022.