Gayle Anderson continued her series of Black History Month reports with cowgirl Chanel Rhodes. She is a first-generation African-American rider and entrepreneur whose Mane Tresses company creates hair pieces for horses and ponies.

Black History Month / Do You Know About?

Chanel Rhodes

Mane Tresses: A Tress Above the Rest

manetresses.com

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 16, 2023.