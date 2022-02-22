Black History Month: New exhibition ‘Fighting for the Right to Fight’

Gayle Anderson was live in Costa Mesa to explore a new Black History Month exhibition opening at Heroes Hall at the OC Fair and Event Center entitled “Fighting for the Right to Fight: African American Experiences in World War Two.”

The special exhibit features artifacts, photographs and oral histories to highlight some of the extraordinary achievements and challenges of African Americans during World War Two, both overseas and on the Home Front.

Heroes Hall Museum

OC Fair and Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

714-708-1501

This aired on KTLA 5 News on Feb. 22, 2022.