Black History Month: The Six Triple Eight

Gayle Anderson has a preview of the Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. (PT), nonprofit Foundation for Women Warriors special free online screening of the Six Triple Eight documentary.

The Six Triple Eight was a U.S. Army battalion of 855 black women that was sent in 1945 to England and France to clear the backlog of mail in the European Theater of Operations. The Six Triple Eight was the only all-black female battalion to serve in Europe during WWII. Confronted with racism and sexism from their own leadership and troops, they served with honor and distinction completing their mission in six months. They were never fully recognized…until now.

To register for The Six Triple Eight Special Screening, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m., visit the website: foundationforwomenwarriors.org/event/the-six-triple-eight-special-screening-3

Also, Heroes Hall at the Orange County Fair and Event Center, Fighting for the Right to Fight : African American Experiences in World War Two opens Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Produced by The National WWII Museum, the exhibit features artifacts, photographs and oral histories to highlight some of the extraordinary achievements and challenges of African Americans during World War II, both overseas and on the Home Front.

In the years before World War II, African Americans in many parts of the country were treated as second-class citizens. Discriminatory practices were condoned by the government, and African Americans were systematically denied many rights and liberties by-laws that kept them in positions of inferiority. Due to the landmark Plessy v. Ferguson Supreme Court decision in 1896, the United States was a nation where “separate but equal” was law in many states. In addition, many military leaders declared African Americans unfit to serve in combat. However, once the war began, thousands rushed to enlist, determined to fight for freedom, while still being denied equality at home.

On display through Sept. 18, 2022, Fighting for the Right to Fight illustrates how hopes for securing equality inspired many to enlist, the discouraging reality of the segregated non-combat roles given to black recruits, and the continuing fight for “Double Victory” that laid the groundwork for the modern Civil Rights Movement.

Opening Ceremony: Heroes Hall Museum will host an opening ceremony to commemorate the exhibit. The event will feature speakers, performances and kids activities. Also, Saturday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. there will be a special presentation by Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Patricia Jackson-Kelley about the 6888th Postal Battalion.

When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Where: Heroes Hall at the OC Fairgrounds in Costa Mesa

Cost: Free admission and parking. A complimentary light lunch will be provided to the first 200 people who RSVP on Eventbrite.

This aired on KTLA 5 News on Feb. 1, 2022.