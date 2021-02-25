Black History Month: Trailblazing African American in the military

Gayle Anderson wraps up our series of BLACK HISTORY MONTH / DO YOU KNOW?…reports at the Battleship Iowa Museum with information a preview of the museum’s Friday, February 26th, 2021 special virtual program, THE GRAVELY EXPERIENCE BATTLESHIP IOWA, a tribute to Vice Admiral Samuel Gravely, Jr., who became the first African American to take command of a U.S Navy combatant ship. He continued to break barriers throughout his career, becoming the first African American commander, captain, rear admiral, and vice-admiral of the U.S Navy before retiring. Gravely’s motto: Education, Motivation and Perseverance. This is a free event.

Also, we have information about other trailblazing African Americans in the military including the Harlem Hellfighters of World War One, the Red Ball Express of World War Two, World War Two’s highest-ranking African American woman & the first African American female general in the U.S. Army.

For more information, take a look at the website: gravelyexperience.org/celebration

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on February 25, 2021.