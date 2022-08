Los Angeles Black Restaurant Week kicks off today, Aug. 19.

The ten-day showcase celebrates the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine.

Spokespeople from Kenny’s Q Bar*B*Que, Lovelei Duo and BossyBundts joined us live with a taste preview of the specialties that are available during the event.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 19, 2022.