Black Restaurant Week preview #1: Voodoo Vegan

It’s the 2021 Black Restaurant Week Los Angeles.

This local version of a year-round national event features Black-owned culinary businesses that are celebrating African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine. The goal is to introduce everyone to local Black-owned restaurants, cafes, food trucks and catering businesses.

Today, Gayle checked out the food truck cuisine of Voodoo Vegan. This company specializes in plant-based alternatives to authentic, traditional creole and cajun food of New Orleans. They offer an assortment of Po Boys as well as daily specials. House favorites are Who Dat Mac (baked mac n cheese) and crab cakes.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 10, 2021.