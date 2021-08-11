Black Restaurant Week preview #2: Darrow’s New Orleans Grill

Gayle Anderson continued her preview of the 2021 Black Restaurant Week Los Angeles.

This local version of a year-round national event features Black-owned culinary businesses that are celebrating African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine. The goal is to introduce everyone to local Black-owned restaurants, cafes, food trucks, and catering businesses.

Today, Gayle visited Darrow’s New Orleans Grill, famous for classic cajun cuisine and “serving the best quality gourmet food this side of the Mason Dixon line.” The restaurant features Southern delicacies such as gumbo, catfish, jambalaya, red beans and rice, and po’boy sandwiches.

The restaurant is open Thursday through Sunday.

Darrow’s New Orleans Grill

21720 South Avalon Boulevard, #102

Carson, CA 90745

424-570-0531

You can also follow them on Instagram.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 11, 2021.