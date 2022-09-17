BLKHLTH and Trap Medicine have teamed up to host a free wellness event supporting health in the Black community on Sept. 18. The Link Up health equity fair features food, entertainment, Black and POC vendors, as well as health screenings and cancer screening kits. BLKHLTH co-founder Matthew McCurdy discusses the event and how his organization is working for better health outcomes in the Black community. The Link Up is free but advance registration is encouraged.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sept. 17, 2022.