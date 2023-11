Megan Telles was live at Camp Los Angeles in Westfield Century City where she got to experience the “Bluey” Immersive Adventure, based off the very popular children’s show.

This fun and interactive experience will go on for a limited time. For tickets and more information you can visit Camp.com/Bluey.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 8, 2023.