Women’s Health’s Editor-in-Chief Liz Plosser joined us live to talk about the top wellness trends for 2020 and National Workout Buddy Day. National Workout Buddy Day is this Sunday, March 1. Post pictures with your workout buddy on social media and use the hashtag #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay

For more information on Women’s Health, the top wellness trends and National Workout Buddy Day, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.