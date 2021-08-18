Bob Baker Marionette Theater reopens at new location

Gayle Anderson was live at the new location of the Bob Baker Marionette Theater. The oldest children’s theater company was in danger of closing forever due to the pandemic, but a major fundraising campaign saved the company.

The theater company was forced to move from its original theater location, which was designated a Los Angeles Cultural Historic Monument in 2009, to its new Highland Park location at the historic 1923 York Theater.

There are new in-person shows as well as new Los Angeles Outdoor Summer Tours.

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

“Re-opening Revelry”

A Whimsical Welcome Back Review

The Historic York Theater

4949 York Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90042

213-250-9995

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 18, 2021.