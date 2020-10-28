Bob Baker’s Halloween Spooktacular

Danny Feldman announces the continuation of Family Entertainment on PlayhouseLive with the Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s production of Bob Baker’s Hallowe’en SpOoKtAcUlAr.



Filmed in front of a live audience, this wonderous Halloween offering – an eye-popping and unforgettable musical variety puppet spectacular not to be missed — launches online at PlayhouseLive today, and is part of the Fall line-up of pay-per-view streaming theatrical events.



Gather your Goblins and Ghoulies and settle in for a haunting night of family fun, streaming exclusively on PlayhouseLive. Bob Baker’s Hallowe’en SpOoKtAcUlAr will send chills down your spine as you delight in this spectral showcase of sweet, spooky spirits featuring beloved characters Purple People Eater, Dracula, the Invisible Man, and nearly one hundred of their closest puppet pals.



A beloved Los Angeles tradition, more than one million children of all ages have experienced a Bob Baker puppet performance since the Theater’s establishment in 1963. In addition to in-house performances, members of the Bob Baker puppet family have appeared in motion pictures, on frequent television shows, and, through a robust traveling company, at the Hollywood Bowl, community centers, backyards, parades, and anywhere there’s fun to be had.



For the upcoming holiday season, PlayhouseLive will exclusively bring Bob Baker’s Holiday on Strings directly into homes for the first time.



Additional information about PlayhouseLive and its programming, including new announcements and pricing specials, are available on their website.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.