NASA Associate Administrator Bob Cabana joined us live to provide a first look at NASA’s most powerful rocket, Space Launch System.

The new rocket was unveiled yesterday and it will make its first trip to the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

It is ready to undergo its final round of testing with the Orion spacecraft in preparation for the launch of Artemis I, a mission that will send Orion 40,000 miles beyond the Moon, farther than any other spacecraft designed for humans that have ever traveled, before it returns to Earth.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 18, 2022.