‘Borderlands,’ art reinstallation now open at The Huntington Library

Gayle Anderson was live in San Marino at “Borderlands,” a new permanent collections installation that explores a more expansive and contextualized view of American art history.

Envisioning American art through the theme of borderlands, the exhibition debuts several new works and new acquisitions to The Huntington’s American art collection, including works by women, Native American, and Latinx artists.

The exhibition is a reinstallation of portions of The Huntington’s American art collection that date from the 19th through the early 20th century, including works by such renowned artists as Mary Cassatt, Frederic Edwin Church, Thomas Eakins, and Winslow Homer. New acquisitions on view include photographs by contemporary artists Mercedes Dorame and Cara Romero and a celebrated painting by Thomas Cole, among others.

To develop the installation, The Huntington partnered with two contemporary artists, Enrique Martínez Celaya (2020–22 Huntington Fellow in the Visual Arts) and Sandy Rodriguez (2020–21 Caltech-Huntington Art + Research Fellow) and secured strategic loans to help re-imagine the historical collections from multiple perspectives.

“Borderlands” – Major American Art Reinstallation

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino, CA 91108

626-405-2100

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.