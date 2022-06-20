What exactly is brain fitness? What does it look like? And how does it work to improve our health? Dr. Patrick Porter, neuroscience expert and founder of BrainTap, joined us live to explain what brain fitness is and share tips for best practices.

As summer approaches each year, folks everywhere tend to ramp up their workout routines making physical fitness their top priority to get summer ready. However, Porter says an often overlooked and imperative muscle we should not be skipping when it comes to fitness might surprise you: the brain.

Did you know that you can actually work out your brain to be more fit by implementing easy-to-achieve practices in your day to day routine? In fact, this leads to mental fitness which boasts a slew of benefits for overall health and wellness and has been proven to help improve sleep, productivity and performance.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 20, 2022.