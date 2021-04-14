Breaking barriers & inspiring others on and off the field with the first female NFL coach Dr. Jen Welter

The first female coach in NFL History Dr. Jen Welter joined us live to talk about breaking barriers, the camp she’s holding for young athletes in Newport Beach and her tips on how to cultivate a champion’s mindset. Jen made NFL history when the Arizona Cardinals hired her in 2015 as an assistant coaching intern for training camp and the preseason. For more info on Dr. Jen Welter, you can visit www.JenWelter.com or follow her on Instagram @Welter47. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 14, 2021.

