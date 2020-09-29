Breaking Barriers: Three of the world’s top female ocean explorers talk trailblazing in ocean discovery and conservation

Gayle Anderson was live in San Pedro with a preview of the AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles upcoming webinar with three of the top female explorers and scientists in the field of ocean exploration and conservation. The webinar will be focused on the role these women played in breaking barriers in their field. The webinar will take place on October 9 at 10AM PDT. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. Click here for the link to sign up for the event.

The webinar will feature Dr. Carlie Wiener, Dr. Dawn Wright, and Allison Fundis – three of the leading scientists, communicators, and explorers in the field, who have blazed the trail for the next generation of ocean explorers. The October 9 webinar is the latest in a series of webinars that AltaSea has hosted in 2020 following their launch of Project Blue, a digital education platform designed to provide science-based programming through webinars and live chats and inspire the next generation of explorers.

The webinar comes on the eve of AltaSea’s biggest event of the year, The Blue Hour, which is a drive-in experience focusing on L.A. as the global capital of the Blue Economy and importance of educating young people on ocean exploration and conservation. The Blue Hour will honor those who have paved the way for AltaSea and those who will continue to forge new paths. Space at the October 10 experience is limited, and tickets can be found here.

Allison Fundis, Chief Operating Officer of the Ocean Exploration Trust (OET), has spent much of the last 15 years exploring the deep sea, investigating submarine volcanoes, other unique ecosystems, shipwrecks, and even searching for Amelia Earhart’s airplane. Her work has taken her to remote stretches of the world, where she has led or participated in more than 50 expeditions at sea. As the COO for Ocean Exploration Trust, Allison leads a team of talented scientists, engineers, and educators to conduct annual missions aboard exploration vessel Nautilus. She is passionate about making authentic opportunities in STEM available to students, educators, and the public through her work and serves as an IF/THEN Ambassador for the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Dr. Carlie Wiener, Director of Communications and Engagement Strategy at the Schmidt Ocean Institute, has over thirteen years of experience in marine science communications. Dr. Wiener has taught several courses throughout her career, specializing on communicating oceanography and marine science to the public. She has over twelve publications printed in top scientific research journals across the country.

Dr. Dawn Wright, Chief Scientist of the Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri), became the first African American female to dive to the ocean floor early in her career, and never stopped breaking barriers after that. She currently plays a critical role at Esri by strengthening the scientific foundation for their software and services. She also represents the company, a world-leading geographic information system software, research and development company, to the international scientific community. Additionally, Dr. Wright is an active board member of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and other conservation agencies. A professor of Geography and Oceanography in the College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences at Oregon State University, Dr. Wright was honored as Oregon Professor of the Year in 2007.

